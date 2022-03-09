North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 9, Wed 14:15
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Levi Matthews - Athlete
Height: 6-5   Weight: 187   Hometown: Raleigh, NC (Sanderson HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Matthews alongside his family
Matthews alongside his family

There is a new member of 'WRU' for the class of 2022.

2022 receiver/athlete Levi Matthews from Raleigh, NC announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday afternoon.

"Thank you, God for this opportunity, and thank you to my parents and coaches," he posted on Twitter. "Beyond blessed to be in this position. 100% Committed."

In nine games, Matthews tallied 38 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver. He had 39 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble as a linebacker.

According to his bio, Matthews was a two-time all-conference performer at Sanderson high school.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
Deshaun Watson to plead Fifth in deposition, grand jury decision could be this week
Deshaun Watson to plead Fifth in deposition, grand jury decision could be this week
Tigers meet Hokies for second time in five days with ACC Tourney matchup
Tigers meet Hokies for second time in five days with ACC Tourney matchup
Two Tigers named Senior CLASS Award candidates
Two Tigers named Senior CLASS Award candidates
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 29) Author
spacer TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 TigerJS
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer Walk-on should be somewhere in the article
 ROBOKIRK
spacer Does he have any recruiting ranking ? Or just not ranked by any recruiting
 tiger20030
spacer Re: Does he have any recruiting ranking ? Or just not ranked by any recruiting
 jstone D329
spacer Re: Does he have any recruiting ranking ? Or just not ranked by any recruiting
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 kctigs81
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Welcome Home Levi!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer He looks like the next version of Kevin Youngblood
 Blue Sky Dog®
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Scholarship offer or Walk-On?***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer No words
 Clemson81to85
spacer Re: TNET: North Carolina WR commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer He's a preferred walk-on
 Willmo®
Read all 29 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest