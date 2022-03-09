North Carolina WR commits to Clemson

Levi Matthews Athlete

Height: 6-5 Weight: 187 Hometown: Raleigh, NC (Sanderson HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-5187Raleigh, NC (Sanderson HS)2022

There is a new member of 'WRU' for the class of 2022.

2022 receiver/athlete Levi Matthews from Raleigh, NC announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday afternoon.

"Thank you, God for this opportunity, and thank you to my parents and coaches," he posted on Twitter. "Beyond blessed to be in this position. 100% Committed."

In nine games, Matthews tallied 38 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver. He had 39 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble as a linebacker.

According to his bio, Matthews was a two-time all-conference performer at Sanderson high school.

Thank you god for this opportunity and thank you to my parents and coaches. Beyond blessed to be in this position. 100% Committed.@SorrellsJordan @JSLMatt3 @SandersonFB @CoachJeremyBuck ???? pic.twitter.com/WfDcBasINe — Levi Matthews (@LCMatt13) March 9, 2022