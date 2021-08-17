No. 1 TE announces commitment date
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, August 17, 2021, 8:46 PM
Jaleel Skinner Photo
Jaleel Skinner - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 210   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#64 Overall, #1 TE-H, #10 FL
Rivals:
#109 Overall, #3 TE, #3 FL
24/7:
#77 Overall, #3 TE, #13 FL
Skinner is an elite playmaker


2022 4-star tight end Jaleel Skinner from Greer, SC announced on Tuesday that he picked a commitment date.

"I will be announcing my commitment on October 9th the day after my birthday," he posted on social media.

Clemson was in his top-10 list back at the end of May with Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, LSU, Florida State, Alabama, Oregon and Oklahoma.

ESPN rates him as the No. 1 TE-H, and 247Sports Composite and Rivals have him as the No. 3 tight end overall.

ESPN has him rated as the top player out of South Carolina for the 2022 class.

