No. 1 TE announces commitment date

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jaleel Skinner Tight End TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 210 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#64 Overall, #1 TE-H, #10 FL #64 Overall, #1 TE-H, #10 FL Rivals:

#109 Overall, #3 TE, #3 FL #109 Overall, #3 TE, #3 FL 24/7:

#77 Overall, #3 TE, #13 FL #77 Overall, #3 TE, #13 FL 6-5210Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

2022 4-star tight end Jaleel Skinner from Greer, SC announced on Tuesday that he picked a commitment date.

"I will be announcing my commitment on October 9th the day after my birthday," he posted on social media.

Clemson was in his top-10 list back at the end of May with Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, LSU, Florida State, Alabama, Oregon and Oklahoma.

ESPN rates him as the No. 1 TE-H, and 247Sports Composite and Rivals have him as the No. 3 tight end overall.

ESPN has him rated as the top player out of South Carolina for the 2022 class.