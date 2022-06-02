No. 1 safety announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 2, Thu 09:18
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Mike Matthews - Safety
Height: 6-3   Weight: 180   Hometown: Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#10 Overall, #1 S, #3 GA

The top-rated prospect for 2024 announced a Clemson offer on Thursday morning.

Lilburn, Georgia's Mike Matthews reported the news.

"AGTG (All glory to God). I am blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Matthews said.

He is rated the top safety in the nation by 247Sports.

Matthews posted 27 tackles and an interception, as well as 764 receiving yards and seven TDs.

Matthews is also regarded as a basketball prospect.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers No. 1-rated Palmetto State prospect
Clemson offers No. 1-rated Palmetto State prospect
PHOTO GALLERY: Dabo Swinney Camp I
PHOTO GALLERY: Dabo Swinney Camp I
WATCH: Monte Lee talks about 'time of grieving' as time at Clemson is over
WATCH: Monte Lee talks about 'time of grieving' as time at Clemson is over
No. 1 safety announces Clemson offer
No. 1 safety announces Clemson offer
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest