No. 1 safety announces Clemson offer

Mike Matthews Safety

Height: 6-3 Weight: 180 Hometown: Lilburn, GA (Parkview HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR 24/7:

The top-rated prospect for 2024 announced a Clemson offer on Thursday morning.

Lilburn, Georgia's Mike Matthews reported the news.

"AGTG (All glory to God). I am blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," Matthews said.

He is rated the top safety in the nation by 247Sports.

Matthews posted 27 tackles and an interception, as well as 764 receiving yards and seven TDs.

Matthews is also regarded as a basketball prospect.