No. 1-rated TE has Clemson in top group

Jaleel Skinner Tight End TigerNet: (4.73) (4.73)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 210 Hometown: Greer, SC (Greer HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

A top-rated player at his position and his state has Clemson in his top group.

Greer 2022 4-star tight end Jaleel Skinner announced the news Monday afternoon, also including Florida, Texas, Miami, Arizona State, LSU, Florida State, Alabama, Oregon and Oklahoma in a top-10.

Skinner announced a Clemson offer last October.

ESPN rates him as the No. 1 TE-H and the 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 3 tight end overall.

ESPN has him rated as the top player out of South Carolina for the 2022 class.