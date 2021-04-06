|
No. 1-rated safety has Tigers in top schools
Jacoby Mathews - Safety
Height: 6-1 Weight: 204 Hometown: Ponchatoula, LA (Ponchatoula HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.78)
ESPN:
#70 Overall, #3 S, #5 LA
Rivals:
#11 Overall, #1 S, #1 LA
24/7:
# 53 Overall, # 4 S, # 3 LA
Five-star Ponchatoula, Louisiana safety Jacoby Mathews included Clemson in his latest top schools list on Tuesday.
Mathews' top group also includes LSU, Florida, Southern Cal, Arizona State and Texas.
He added a Clemson offer last month.
Mathews is rated the top safety in the nation by Rivals.com.
BREAKING: 5 ⭐ Safety Jacoby Mathews is down to 6️⃣ Schools!
The 6'1 200 S from Ponchatoula, LA is Ranked as a Top 32 Player in the Class of 2022 (#2 S)
Where Should He Go????? pic.twitter.com/PtIfZJHSWr
