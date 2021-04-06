No. 1-rated safety has Tigers in top schools
by - 2021 Apr 6, Tue 17:18
Jacoby Mathews - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 204   Hometown: Ponchatoula, LA (Ponchatoula HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#70 Overall, #3 S, #5 LA
Rivals:
#11 Overall, #1 S, #1 LA
24/7:
# 53 Overall, # 4 S, # 3 LA

Five-star Ponchatoula, Louisiana safety Jacoby Mathews included Clemson in his latest top schools list on Tuesday.

Mathews' top group also includes LSU, Florida, Southern Cal, Arizona State and Texas.

He added a Clemson offer last month.

Mathews is rated the top safety in the nation by Rivals.com.

