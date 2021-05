No. 1-rated safety has Clemson in top schools

Xavier Nwankpa Safety TigerNet: (4.74) (4.74)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Altoona, IA (Southeast Polk HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#156 Overall, #9 S, #2 IA #156 Overall, #9 S, #2 IA Rivals:

#84 Overall, #8 S, #1 IA #84 Overall, #8 S, #1 IA 24/7:

# 13 Overall, # 1 S, # 1 IA # 13 Overall, # 1 S, # 1 IA 6-2190Altoona, IA (Southeast Polk HS)2022

No. 1-rated 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa included Clemson in his latest top schools list on Saturday.

Also in that top group is Iowa, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Arizona State. His previous top list had included Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Missouri and Penn State as well.

He added a Clemson offer in November.

Nwankpa earned first team All-State honors last season with six interceptions and 35 solo tackles, as well as nearly 800 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns.