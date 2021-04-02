No. 1-rated RB has Clemson in top schools

Four-star Madison, Mississippi 2022 running back Branson Robinson released his updated top schools list on Friday and Clemson is in the mix.

He has the ACC Tigers in there along with Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

Robinson picked up a Clemson offer on Tuesday. He is rated as the top running back in the nation by Rivals.com.

Robinson averaged 131 rushing yards per game last season with a 9.7 yards per carry average and 15 touchdowns.