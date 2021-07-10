No. 1-rated linebacker has Clemson in top schools
by - Saturday, July 10, 2021, 3:43 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Drayk Bowen Photo
Drayk Bowen - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.67)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 215   Hometown: Merrillville, IN (Andrean HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#38 Overall, #4 LB, #1 IN
Rivals:
#16 Overall
24/7:
#54 Overall, #2 LB, #1 IN
Clemson sent Bowen an offer on June 1.
Clemson sent Bowen an offer on June 1.

247Sports Composite 5-star linebacker Drayk Bowen (Merrillville, Indiana) included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.

He added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers out on June 1 and he then visited campus last month as well.

Also in Bowen's top list are ACC rivals in NC State and Virginia Tech, as well as SEC foes in Auburn, Tennessee Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina and instate Notre Dame and Indiana.

Bowen is rated as a unanimous top-100 prospect and as high as No. 16 overall (Rivals) and the No. 1 linebacker overall (247Sports Composite).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Three Clemson targets named 5-stars in new ESPN300
Three Clemson targets named 5-stars in new ESPN300
Final MLB draft projections for Clemson signees
Final MLB draft projections for Clemson signees
Report: Derion Kendrick has offseason charges officially expunged
Report: Derion Kendrick has offseason charges officially expunged
Rising elite prospect has Clemson in top schools
Rising elite prospect has Clemson in top schools
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 88 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest