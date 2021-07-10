No. 1-rated linebacker has Clemson in top schools

Drayk Bowen Linebacker

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Merrillville, IN (Andrean HS) Class: 2023

#38 Overall, #4 LB, #1 IN #38 Overall, #4 LB, #1 IN Rivals:

#16 Overall #16 Overall 24/7:

#54 Overall, #2 LB, #1 IN #54 Overall, #2 LB, #1 IN 6-2215Merrillville, IN (Andrean HS)2023

247Sports Composite 5-star linebacker Drayk Bowen (Merrillville, Indiana) included Clemson in his top schools list on Saturday.

He added a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed out 2023 offers out on June 1 and he then visited campus last month as well.

Also in Bowen's top list are ACC rivals in NC State and Virginia Tech, as well as SEC foes in Auburn, Tennessee Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss and South Carolina and instate Notre Dame and Indiana.

Bowen is rated as a unanimous top-100 prospect and as high as No. 16 overall (Rivals) and the No. 1 linebacker overall (247Sports Composite).

I want to thank all the coaches who have taken the time to recruit me and build a relationship with me and my family.



With that said, it’s time for me to begin to focus the schools I have a high interest in both athletically and academically. pic.twitter.com/b93Vhr8Z3q — Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) July 10, 2021