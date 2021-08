No. 1-rated 2023 prospect has Clemson in top schools

Lebbeus Overton Defensive Line

Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS) Class: 2023

The nation's top-rated 2023 defender named Clemson in his top schools group on Wednesday.

Five-star defensive line prospect Lebbeus Overton's top group also includes Ohio State, Southern Cal, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The Alpharetta, Georgia product is rated No. 1 overall by both 247Sports and ESPN, as a unanimous 5-star prospect.

He was named the Maxpreps sophomore defender of the year after tallying 38 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks last year.

Clemson offered Overton on the first day it handed out 2023 offers, June 1.