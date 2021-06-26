|
No. 1-ranked WR has Clemson in top schools
|Saturday, June 26, 2021, 3:43 PM-
Brandon Inniss - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-1 Weight: 188 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (5.00)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#4 Overall
24/7:
#10 Overall, #1 WR, #3 FL
The nation's No. 1-rated receiver has Clemson in his top schools.
American Heritage (Fla.)'s Brandon Inniss, who made a stop on campus earlier this month, included Clemson in a top-10 Saturday with Southern Cal, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida State.
He is ranked the No. 1 receiver both by the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports' own rankings, as the No. 7 overall prospect.
Inniss was Clemson's first reported offer out to a 2023 offensive prospect earlier this month.
Thank you god!! @Hayesfawcett3 #Top10 #blessed?? pic.twitter.com/3kTMfWymLy— Brandon”SHOWTIME” inniss (@brandon5star2) June 26, 2021
Aww man….Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson university!!???? #AGTG #blessed @Coach_Grisham @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/vbisSbzxGC— Brandon”SHOWTIME” inniss (@brandon5star2) June 6, 2021
