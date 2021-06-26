No. 1-ranked WR has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Brandon Inniss Wide Receiver TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 188 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#4 Overall #4 Overall 24/7:

#10 Overall, #1 WR, #3 FL #10 Overall, #1 WR, #3 FL 6-1188Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)2023

The nation's No. 1-rated receiver has Clemson in his top schools.

American Heritage (Fla.)'s Brandon Inniss, who made a stop on campus earlier this month, included Clemson in a top-10 Saturday with Southern Cal, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida State.

He is ranked the No. 1 receiver both by the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports' own rankings, as the No. 7 overall prospect.

Inniss was Clemson's first reported offer out to a 2023 offensive prospect earlier this month.