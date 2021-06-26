No. 1-ranked WR has Clemson in top schools
by - Saturday, June 26, 2021, 3:43 PM
Brandon Inniss - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 188   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#4 Overall
24/7:
#10 Overall, #1 WR, #3 FL
Inniss was in Clemson earlier this month.

The nation's No. 1-rated receiver has Clemson in his top schools.

American Heritage (Fla.)'s Brandon Inniss, who made a stop on campus earlier this month, included Clemson in a top-10 Saturday with Southern Cal, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida State.

He is ranked the No. 1 receiver both by the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports' own rankings, as the No. 7 overall prospect.

Inniss was Clemson's first reported offer out to a 2023 offensive prospect earlier this month.

