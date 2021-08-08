No. 1-ranked RB has Clemson in top schools

Richard Young Running Back TigerNet: (4.79) (4.79)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 190 Hometown: Lehigh Acres, FL (Lehigh Senior HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#13 Overall, #1 RB, #4 FL #13 Overall, #1 RB, #4 FL Rivals:

#27 Overall #27 Overall 24/7:

#29 Overall, #1 RB, #9 FL #29 Overall, #1 RB, #9 FL 6-0190Lehigh Acres, FL (Lehigh Senior HS)2023

Five-star 247Sports Composite running back Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) narrowed his top group to 10 schools and Clemson made the list on Sunday.

Young is rated the No. 1 running back for the 2023 class.

He received a Clemson offer and made a stop by campus in June.

“Coach Dabo FaceTimed me before I was doing my photoshoot. He first talked about my grades and how impressed he was because of that,” Young told TigerNet at the time. “He was telling me how they don’t just give out offers to just anyone and he believed that I can be the biggest part of the team if I come there because I’m crazy good. They definitely will be in my top schools.”

His top group is filled out by Miami, Florida, Georgia, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Oregon and Oklahoma.

Young averaged 9.8 yards per carry and 109 rushing yards per game as a sophomore.