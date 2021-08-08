No. 1-ranked RB has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Aug 8, Sun 14:14
Richard Young Photo
Richard Young - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 190   Hometown: Lehigh Acres, FL (Lehigh Senior HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#13 Overall, #1 RB, #4 FL
Rivals:
#27 Overall
24/7:
#29 Overall, #1 RB, #9 FL
Young received a Clemson offer when he made the trip to campus in June.
Young received a Clemson offer when he made the trip to campus in June.

Five-star 247Sports Composite running back Richard Young (Lehigh Acres, Fla.) narrowed his top group to 10 schools and Clemson made the list on Sunday.

Young is rated the No. 1 running back for the 2023 class.

He received a Clemson offer and made a stop by campus in June.

“Coach Dabo FaceTimed me before I was doing my photoshoot. He first talked about my grades and how impressed he was because of that,” Young told TigerNet at the time. “He was telling me how they don’t just give out offers to just anyone and he believed that I can be the biggest part of the team if I come there because I’m crazy good. They definitely will be in my top schools.”

His top group is filled out by Miami, Florida, Georgia, Southern Cal, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Oregon and Oklahoma.

Young averaged 9.8 yards per carry and 109 rushing yards per game as a sophomore.

No. 1-ranked RB has Clemson in top schools
No. 1-ranked RB has Clemson in top schools
