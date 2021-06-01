No. 1-ranked EDGE rusher announces Clemson offer
by - Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 12:57 PM
Anthony Hill - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 225   Hometown: Denton, TX (Ryan HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#10 Overall
24/7:
# 11 Overall, # 1 LB, # 1 TX

247Sports Composite 5-star defender Anthony Hill announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Hill posted on Twitter.

Hill tallied 105 total tackles, 80 solo, 11 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a pass breakup and four rushing TDs on a state championship Denton Ryan (Tx) team last season.

He is rated as the No. 1 edge rusher by 247Sports and as a 4-star inside linebacker by Rivals.

