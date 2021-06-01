|
No. 1-ranked EDGE rusher announces Clemson offer
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 12:57 PM-
|
Anthony Hill - Athlete
Height: 6-2 Weight: 225 Hometown: Denton, TX (Ryan HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.73)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#10 Overall
24/7:
# 11 Overall, # 1 LB, # 1 TX
247Sports Composite 5-star defender Anthony Hill announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Hill posted on Twitter.
Hill tallied 105 total tackles, 80 solo, 11 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, a pass breakup and four rushing TDs on a state championship Denton Ryan (Tx) team last season.
He is rated as the No. 1 edge rusher by 247Sports and as a 4-star inside linebacker by Rivals.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University?? @CoachVenables @ClemsonFB @DRR_Recruiting #ALLIN #BuzzGang pic.twitter.com/GR9hi2KZYn— Anthony Hill Jr (@thegoatanthony1) June 1, 2021
