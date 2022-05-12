No. 1 player in NC has Clemson in top-5

TigerNet Staff by

Noah Rogers Wide Receiver TigerNet: (4.50) (4.50)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Rolesville, NC (Rolesville HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#57 Overall, #12 WR, #1 NC #57 Overall, #12 WR, #1 NC Rivals:

#68 Overall, #10 WR, #1 NC #68 Overall, #10 WR, #1 NC 24/7:

#76 Overall, #10 WR, #1 NC #76 Overall, #10 WR, #1 NC 6-2180Rolesville, NC (Rolesville HS)2023

Clemson is in the final group for four-star 2023 wide receiver Noah Rogers (Rolesville, NC).

Rogers released a full final five schools group of Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State, North Carolina and NC State on Thursday evening.

He is rated the top player in the state of North Carolina and as high as No. 57 overall (ESPN).

He received a Clemson offer in January.

As a junior, Rogers totaled 70 catches for 1,432 yards and 22 touchdowns.