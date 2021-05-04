|
No. 1 DE has Clemson in top schools
|2021 May 4, Tue 19:40-
|
Enai White - Defensive End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 230 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.78)
ESPN:
#40 Overall, #6 DE, #1 PA
Rivals:
#90 Overall, #11 LB, #1 PA
24/7:
# 6 Overall, # 1 WDE, # 1 PA
The No. 1-rated weakside defensive end for the 2022 class included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.
Enai White (Philadelphia, Penn.) cut his list from 13 schools to what he called a "final eight," with Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M and Florida joining the ACC's Tigers.
White added a Clemson offer last August.
He is a commitment for the Army All-American Bowl all-star game.
I would like to thank everybody that gave me a opportunity !!! Final 8 @Hayesfawcett3 @RivalsFriedman @SWiltfong247 @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/nldJWy44B2— Enai White (@younggbenji0) May 4, 2021
