No. 1 DE has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Enai White Defensive End TigerNet: (4.78) (4.78)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 230 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#40 Overall, #6 DE, #1 PA #40 Overall, #6 DE, #1 PA Rivals:

#90 Overall, #11 LB, #1 PA #90 Overall, #11 LB, #1 PA 24/7:

# 6 Overall, # 1 WDE, # 1 PA # 6 Overall, # 1 WDE, # 1 PA 6-5230Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS)2022

The No. 1-rated weakside defensive end for the 2022 class included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.

Enai White (Philadelphia, Penn.) cut his list from 13 schools to what he called a "final eight," with Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M and Florida joining the ACC's Tigers.

White added a Clemson offer last August.

He is a commitment for the Army All-American Bowl all-star game.