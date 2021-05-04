No. 1 DE has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 May 4, Tue 19:40
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Enai White - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 230   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#40 Overall, #6 DE, #1 PA
Rivals:
#90 Overall, #11 LB, #1 PA
24/7:
# 6 Overall, # 1 WDE, # 1 PA

The No. 1-rated weakside defensive end for the 2022 class included Clemson in his top schools on Tuesday.

Enai White (Philadelphia, Penn.) cut his list from 13 schools to what he called a "final eight," with Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M and Florida joining the ACC's Tigers.

White added a Clemson offer last August.

He is a commitment for the Army All-American Bowl all-star game.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Enai White
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne’s NFL dreams coming true
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne’s NFL dreams coming true
Clemson drops in ESPN post-spring rankings
Clemson drops in ESPN post-spring rankings
Clemson Trustees decide on tuition for 2021-2022 academic year
Clemson Trustees decide on tuition for 2021-2022 academic year
Jaguars have record-breaking ticket sales with addition of Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars have record-breaking ticket sales with addition of Trevor Lawrence
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 77 Recruits (66 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest