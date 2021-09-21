No. 1 CB has Clemson in top schools, sets commitment date
by - Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 5:10 PM
AJ Harris Photo
AJ Harris - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Phenix City, AL (Glenwood School HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#30 Overall, #4 DB, #3 AL
Rivals:
#11 Overall, #1 CB, #1 AL
24/7:
#22 Overall, #3 CB, #2 AL
Harris has made his way to campus and earned a Clemson offer in June.
The top-rated cornerback in the nation has Clemson in his final group and a commitment date set.

247Sports Composite 2023 5-star cornerback AJ Harris (Phenix City, Al.) announced his top schools group and a pledge date of Jan. 11.

The other top schools on the list are Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, UNC, Georgia and Ohio State.

He received a Clemson offer in June after a visit and made one more trip in late July, which was a hit.

“That was the biggest reason for us getting back on campus again, because I didn’t want to go anywhere that my mom wasn’t able to see,” Harris told TigerNet. “Really just giving her the opportunity to see how she likes it personally. Me and my dad already fell in love with it. It was definitely a major trip for us. My mom loved it and I know she wouldn’t mind sending me there. She felt that genuine feeling from the coach staff. We had a great conversation with Coach Swinney. He didn’t really throw a recruiting pitch. We just had a nice conversation about life. It was crazy because his son was having a birthday party on the lake, so he left to come talk to me and my family.

"We had an amazing conversation as far as understanding what they want for you rather than just recruiting. That’s something that stands out to me about Clemson is how they can better you as a young man and help you off the field, which is what my parents care about the most.”

