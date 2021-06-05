|
Nation's No. 1 WR announces Clemson offer
|Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9:40 PM-
Brandon Inniss - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-1 Weight: 188 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (5.00)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#4 Overall
24/7:
#10 Overall, #1 WR, #3 FL
The nation's No. 1-rated receiver will leave Clemson with a scholarship offer.
American Heritage (Fla.)'s Brandon Inniss reported the news late Saturday after a visit to campus.
"Aww man….Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Inniss said on Twitter.
He is ranked the No. 1 receiver both by the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports' own rankings, as the No. 7 overall prospect.
Inniss is Clemson's first reported offer to an offensive prospect in the 2023 class.
Aww man….Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson university!!???? #AGTG #blessed @Coach_Grisham @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/vbisSbzxGC— Brandon”SHOWTIME” inniss (@brandon5star2) June 6, 2021
