Nation's No. 1 WR announces Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Brandon Inniss Wide Receiver TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 188 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#4 Overall #4 Overall 24/7:

#10 Overall, #1 WR, #3 FL #10 Overall, #1 WR, #3 FL 6-1188Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)2023

The nation's No. 1-rated receiver will leave Clemson with a scholarship offer.

American Heritage (Fla.)'s Brandon Inniss reported the news late Saturday after a visit to campus.

"Aww man….Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Inniss said on Twitter.

He is ranked the No. 1 receiver both by the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports' own rankings, as the No. 7 overall prospect.

Inniss is Clemson's first reported offer to an offensive prospect in the 2023 class.