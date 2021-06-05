Nation's No. 1 WR announces Clemson offer
by - Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9:40 PM
Brandon Inniss - Wide Receiver Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 188   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#4 Overall
24/7:
#10 Overall, #1 WR, #3 FL
Inniss was in town this weekend.

The nation's No. 1-rated receiver will leave Clemson with a scholarship offer.

American Heritage (Fla.)'s Brandon Inniss reported the news late Saturday after a visit to campus.

"Aww man….Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Inniss said on Twitter.

He is ranked the No. 1 receiver both by the 247Sports Composite and 247Sports' own rankings, as the No. 7 overall prospect.

Inniss is Clemson's first reported offer to an offensive prospect in the 2023 class.

