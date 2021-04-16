Missouri DE has Clemson in top schools
by - Friday, April 16, 2021, 4:58 PM
DJ Wesolak - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 230   Hometown: Boonville, MO (Boonville HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#92 Overall, #10 DE, #3 MO
Rivals:
#248 Overall, #14 DE, #7 MO
24/7:
# 203 Overall, # 10 WDE, # 6 MO

Four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak included Clemson in his latest top schools list on Friday.

Wesolak has close to 50 offers and he's narrowed his group down to 15, also including Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Southern Cal and Oklahoma.

He picked up a Clemson offer on February 21. The Tigers have a high opinion of Wesolak, he says.

“They see me as a player that can be more than a pass rusher, kind of like an Isaiah Simmons,” Wesolak told TigerNet when he was offered. “He was a pass rusher and linebacker, but he could do it all. He could cover downfield, get to the quarterback, and make tackles, and they kind of see the same for me. I’m long, athletic, and versatile. I can run downfield and cover and make open field tackles, and they see me playing all around and contributing in every piece of the game. Honestly, I feel comfortable anywhere. My strengths are just being an athlete. Being an athlete takes you so far, and being coached up by coaches like them will get you to the next level.”

Tags: DJ Wesolak
