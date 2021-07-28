'Lifelong dream' comes true for Clemson preferred walk-on commitment
by - Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 11:11 PM
Michael Mankaka - Athlete
Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Laurens, SC (Laurens HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR

A local athlete committed to Clemson on a preferred walk-on offer Wednesday.

2022 Laurens (SC) athlete Michael Mankaka said the offer came from Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

"After a great call with @Coach_Grisham, I'm extremely humbled and grateful to announce a PWO from The Clemson University. Go Tigers," Manaka said shortly before the commitment Wednesday.

Mankaka played high school football in Rochester, Minnesota previously before this upcoming season.

"It has been a lifelong dream of mine to be a part of this incredible program, and family," Mankaka said of Clemson. "It is very surreal that I will have the opportunity to be a part of and play for the best program in the country."

