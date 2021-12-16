Latest Clemson team recruiting ranks after wild close to early signing period

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is used to having its recruiting classes largely wrapped by the end of December's early signing period, but after a pair of coordinator departures and an overall unusual cycle across college football, the Tigers have key areas to address in February's National Signing Day still.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on Wednesday that they are seeking a running back, as well as looking into additions for a number of defensive spots. The Tigers suffered three defensive decommitments shortly before Wednesday's signing day after Brent Venables' left for Oklahoma.

The Tigers' 2022 class so far speaks to quality over quantity, as the group ranks fifth nationally in average rating per pledge in the 247Sports Team Composite. Rivals.com's average star rating measure had Clemson 19th overall.

By quantity of class, Clemson is 14th on ESPN ($), 17th in the 247Sports Team Composite, 21st in 247Sports' own rankings and 29th on Rivals.

Clemson's rankings still account for 4-star athlete Jaren Kanak, who is publicly committed but did not sign on Wednesday.

Three of the four rankings agree that Texas A&M holds the top spot going into February, while Rivals has Alabama leading the way. UNC ranked best out of the ACC at No. 8 in the 247Sports Team Composite, with Florida State at 13th after having No. 1 overall recruit Travis Hunter flip to Jackson State on Wednesday.

247Sports Team Composite Top-5 average recruit ranking

1. Alabama (24 signees/commits) - 95.17

2. Texas A&M (26 signees/commits) - 94.24

3. Ohio State (18 signees/commits) - 94.04

4. Georgia (26 signees/commits) - 92.82

5. Clemson (13 signees/commits) - 92.07