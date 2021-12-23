BREAKING

Jaren Kanak offically announces decommitment from Clemson
by - 2021 Dec 23, Thu 14:32
Jaren Kanak offically announces decommitment from Clemson

Four-star 2022 Hays, Kansas athlete Jaren Kanak officially decommitted from Clemson on Thursday.

Kanak was found in the University of Oklahoma's student database earlier this week with reports that he would be a mid-year enrollee at former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables' new school, but Kanak is not found in that same database now.

"I want to thank coach Swinney, and the entire Clemson staff for everything they have done for me, all the love they have shown, and the energy they invested into me and my family," Kanak said. "After very extensive thoughts, prayers, and discussions with loved ones, I have decided to decommit from Clemson University."

Kanak had committed to Clemson in July with intentions to enroll early.

