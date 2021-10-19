In-state TE commits to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Oct 19, Tue 18:24
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Josh Sapp - Tight End
TigerNet: (3.22)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#88 TE, #30 SC
Sapp is a local kid from Greenville High
Sapp is a local kid from Greenville High

3-star Greenville High School (SC) target and Clemson legacy Josh Sapp committed to Clemson over Appalachian State and Georgia State on Tuesday evening.

"I'm all-in, he said in a commitment video. "I will be taking my talents to Clemson University."

Sapp's other FBS offers included Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, and Tulane.

Sapp tallied 21 catches for 585 yards and five scores in Greenville's first five games this season.

He was recently selected to play in the North/South game.

Clemson currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC according to 247 Sports, and this is the Tigers' first tight-end commitment for the 2022 cycle.

He is the son of former Clemson standout Patrick Sapp.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Elite defender has Clemson in top schools
Elite defender has Clemson in top schools
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Pittsburgh projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Pittsburgh projections
Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
Clemson's 2022 baseball schedule released
Clemson's 2022 baseball schedule released
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 99 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 37) Author
spacer TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 Tiger1825
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 AncientTiger
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 Oconee Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 MarineOneClemson®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 Noonan®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 TigerJS
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 DeafOrangutan
spacer Go back and look at the offers for
 clemson man7®
spacer Re: Go back and look at the offers for
 clemson man7®
spacer Re: Go back and look at the offers for
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 jbctigers
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 AncientTiger
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 unfinished_sentenc
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 RememberTheDanny
spacer I agree with point 2, not so much with point 1.
 Swarley
spacer Re: I agree with point 2, not so much with point 1.
 westerntigerfan
spacer Welcome to Tiger town***
 colberttiger
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 LosTigres17®
spacer Welcome Home Josh!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: Welcome Home Josh!!!***
 curugby82
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 Noonan®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 colemanfan
spacer Congrats Josh!
 FarmerTed
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 keith75®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 OneChristianGuy
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 ddraines®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 TigerDadfromNJ
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 rhettfla
spacer Couldn't disagree more - but you keep doing you, I guess.
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 hubcap
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 poppap
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: In-state TE commits to Clemson
 StopTheWooHoo
Read all 37 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest