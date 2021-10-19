In-state TE commits to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Josh Sapp Tight End TigerNet: (3.22) (3.22)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Greenville, SC (Greenville HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

24/7:

#88 TE, #30 SC #88 TE, #30 SC 6-2230Greenville, SC (Greenville HS)2022

3-star Greenville High School (SC) target and Clemson legacy Josh Sapp committed to Clemson over Appalachian State and Georgia State on Tuesday evening.

"I'm all-in, he said in a commitment video. "I will be taking my talents to Clemson University."

Sapp's other FBS offers included Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Middle Tennessee State, Old Dominion, and Tulane.

Sapp tallied 21 catches for 585 yards and five scores in Greenville's first five games this season.

He was recently selected to play in the North/South game.

Clemson currently has the No. 1 recruiting class in the ACC according to 247 Sports, and this is the Tigers' first tight-end commitment for the 2022 cycle.

He is the son of former Clemson standout Patrick Sapp.