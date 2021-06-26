Highly-rated Texas WR has Clemson in top schools
by - Saturday, June 26, 2021, 9:52 PM
Brenen Thompson - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 165   Hometown: Spearman, TX (Spearman HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#91 Overall, #7 ATH, #22 TX
Rivals:
#42 Overall, #2 ATH, #10 TX
24/7:
# 163 Overall, # 23 WR, # 27 TX
Thompson picked up a Clemson offer in December.
Speedy 2022 four-star Texas receiver Brenen Thompson (Spearman, Tx.) included Clemson in his latest top schools list late Saturday.

Thompson is rated as high as the No. 42 prospect for 2022 and the No. 2-rated athlete in the nation. Also in his top-6 group are Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon and Oklahoma State.

Clemson offered Thompson in December and made quite an impression.

“First of all, they win,” Thompson said at the time. “My relationship with coach (Tyler) Grisham is really good, and hopefully as recruitment goes on I’ll get a better relationship with the rest of the coaching staff. What Clemson brings to the table is a whole family environment. All the coaches really care about the players, and you can see that everywhere. Clemson is a great place, not only to play football, but to get an education.”

Thompson ran personal bests this spring, including a 21.27 200-meter to take the gold in a state track meet in May. He ran a 10.38 100-meter dash in the region meet.

Read More

