Highly-rated safety has Clemson in top schools
by - Saturday, July 10, 2021, 10:27 PM
Zion Branch Photo
Zion Branch - Safety
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#80 Overall, #6 S, #2 NV
Rivals:
#53 Overall, #6 DB, #1 NV
24/7:
#52 Overall, #3 S, #2 NV

Four-star Las Vegas safety Zion Branch released a top-5 schools list with Clemson on it Saturday evening.

Branch has an official visit scheduled at Clemson for November (12th-14th).

The rest of the top group is Alabama, Southern Cal, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

He is rated as high as the No. 3 safety in the 2022 class (247Sports) and the top player out of Nevada (Rivals).

