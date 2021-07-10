|
Highly-rated safety has Clemson in top schools
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Zion Branch - Safety
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.81)
ESPN:
#80 Overall, #6 S, #2 NV
Rivals:
#53 Overall, #6 DB, #1 NV
24/7:
#52 Overall, #3 S, #2 NV
Four-star Las Vegas safety Zion Branch released a top-5 schools list with Clemson on it Saturday evening.
Branch has an official visit scheduled at Clemson for November (12th-14th).
The rest of the top group is Alabama, Southern Cal, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
He is rated as high as the No. 3 safety in the 2022 class (247Sports) and the top player out of Nevada (Rivals).
top 5. @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/Qj81PTB9Ih— Zion Branch (@zionbranch) July 10, 2021
