Growing Clemson '23 class sees big moves in Rivals rankings

Christopher Vizzina Quarterback TigerNet: (4.68) (4.68)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 207 Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#79 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #9 AL #79 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #9 AL Rivals:

#28 Overall, #6 QB, #7 AL #28 Overall, #6 QB, #7 AL 24/7:

#53 Overall, #7 QB, #7 AL #53 Overall, #7 QB, #7 AL 6-4207Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)2023

Clemson's growing 2023 class saw some big moves in the latest Rivals.com rankings update.

That's led by two on offense, with Birmingham, Alabama quarterback Christopher Vizzina jumping 26 spots to No. 28 overall and latest pledge and offensive lineman Ian Reed (Austin, Tx.) gaining a fourth star and debuting at No. 143 in the Rivals250.

"I wasn’t sold on any other five-star quarterbacks in this class but I’m warming up to that idea especially after seeing Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat. He was outstanding," Rivals' Adam Gorney said.

Another new pledge from this week in cornerback Avieon Terrell moved into the top-100 (87).

Clemson's longest-standing '23 pledge, wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph, is up to No. 81 overall now.

Rivals currently has 19 5-star prospects with only Southern Cal (2) and Notre Dame (2) having multiple top-35 pledges.

Rounding out Clemson's current '23 class, defensive back Branden Strozier and defensive end David Ojiegbe each have four-star ratings but are not in the top-250.

Clemson is 12th in the Rivals team rankings and seventh in average rating per commit.

More official weekend visitors in the new Rivals top-100 include 4-star DE Keldric Faulk (53), SDE Peter Woods (57), WR Noah Rogers (72), WDE Colton Vasek (76) and OG Harris Sewell (99). Another LB target in 4-star Tony Rojas was among the 10 biggest risers to No. 107 overall.