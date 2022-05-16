Georgia safety picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 May 16, Mon 21:32
Jalon Kilgore - Safety
TigerNet: (3.38)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 195   Hometown: Eatonton, GA (Putnam County HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#28 S, #37 GA

Three-star Eatonton, Georgia safety Jalon Kilgore announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"After a great conversation with (coach Mickey Conn), I am truly blessed to receive an offer from (Clemson)," Kilgore said via Twitter.

Kilgore has added offers also from Florida State, UNC, Pittsburgh and Ole Miss since March.

He has over 20 reported offers now and reported upcoming visits to Oklahoma and South Carolina in June.

Kilgore tallied 88 tackles and eight pass breakups on defense and 921 receiving yards and 11 scores last season.

