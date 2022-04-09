Four-star Texan lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit

TigerNet Staff by

Ian Reed Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.37) (4.37)

Height: 6-6 Weight: 290 Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#26 OL, #46 TX #26 OL, #46 TX Rivals:

#47 OL #47 OL 24/7:

#211 Overall, #20 OT, #36 TX #211 Overall, #20 OT, #36 TX 6-6290Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Austin, Texas offensive lineman Ian Reed announced a Clemson offer while on a visit for the spring game.

"#AGTG WOW! After a Great talk with Coach Swinney and @Coach__TA (Thomas Austin), I'm Extremely Excited and Honored to Receive an Offer from Clemson University!!" Reed said.

Reed is ranked as high as the No. 211 player overall in the class.