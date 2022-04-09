Four-star Texan lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit
by - 2022 Apr 9, Sat 12:48
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Ian Reed - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.37)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 290   Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#26 OL, #46 TX
Rivals:
#47 OL
24/7:
#211 Overall, #20 OT, #36 TX

Four-star 2023 Austin, Texas offensive lineman Ian Reed announced a Clemson offer while on a visit for the spring game.

"#AGTG WOW! After a Great talk with Coach Swinney and @Coach__TA (Thomas Austin), I'm Extremely Excited and Honored to Receive an Offer from Clemson University!!" Reed said.

Reed is ranked as high as the No. 211 player overall in the class.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Klubnik, White team top Orange in spring game
Klubnik, White team top Orange in spring game
Tigers rally to clinch series at Pitt
Tigers rally to clinch series at Pitt
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on 2022 spring game
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on 2022 spring game
WATCH: Clemson players after 2022 spring game
WATCH: Clemson players after 2022 spring game
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest