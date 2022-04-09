|
Four-star Texan lineman picks up Clemson offer on visit
|2022 Apr 9, Sat 12:48-
|
Ian Reed - Offensive Line
Height: 6-6 Weight: 290 Hometown: Austin, TX (Vandegrift HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.37)
ESPN:
#26 OL, #46 TX
Rivals:
#47 OL
24/7:
#211 Overall, #20 OT, #36 TX
Four-star 2023 Austin, Texas offensive lineman Ian Reed announced a Clemson offer while on a visit for the spring game.
"#AGTG WOW! After a Great talk with Coach Swinney and @Coach__TA (Thomas Austin), I'm Extremely Excited and Honored to Receive an Offer from Clemson University!!" Reed said.
Reed is ranked as high as the No. 211 player overall in the class.
#AGTG WOW! After a Great talk with Coach Swinney and @Coach__TA, I'm Extremely Excited and Honored to Receive an Offer from Clemson University!!#clemsonfootball #ALLIN @RecruitVandyFB @adamgorney @JeremyO_Johnson @Sam_Neumann_ @Perroni247 @CKennedy247 @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/pP1FVio5Hk— Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) April 9, 2022
