Four-star Texan defensive back picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jan 19, Wed 17:46
Braxton Myers - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.66)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Coppell, TX (Coppell HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#118 Overall, #14 CB, #25 TX
Rivals:
#135 Overall, #19 CB, #23 TX
24/7:
#107 Overall, #6 S, #21 TX

One of the top-rated defensive back prospects for the 2023 class announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

Four-star Coppell, Texas defender Braxton Myers posted the news on Twitter.

"WOW!! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Myers said.

Myers is rated as both a safety and a cornerback by recruiting sites with a rating as high as the No. 107 overall prospect and No. 6 safety in the class (247Sports).

Myers posted three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, five tackles for loss and 40 tackles as a junior.

