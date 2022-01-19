Four-star Texan defensive back picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Braxton Myers Defensive Back TigerNet: (4.66) (4.66)

Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Coppell, TX (Coppell HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#118 Overall, #14 CB, #25 TX #118 Overall, #14 CB, #25 TX Rivals:

#135 Overall, #19 CB, #23 TX #135 Overall, #19 CB, #23 TX 24/7:

#107 Overall, #6 S, #21 TX #107 Overall, #6 S, #21 TX 6-1185Coppell, TX (Coppell HS)2023

One of the top-rated defensive back prospects for the 2023 class announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

Four-star Coppell, Texas defender Braxton Myers posted the news on Twitter.

"WOW!! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Myers said.

Myers is rated as both a safety and a cornerback by recruiting sites with a rating as high as the No. 107 overall prospect and No. 6 safety in the class (247Sports).

Myers posted three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, five tackles for loss and 40 tackles as a junior.