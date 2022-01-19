|
Four-star Texan defensive back picks up Clemson offer
Braxton Myers - Defensive Back
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Coppell, TX (Coppell HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.66)
ESPN:
#118 Overall, #14 CB, #25 TX
Rivals:
#135 Overall, #19 CB, #23 TX
24/7:
#107 Overall, #6 S, #21 TX
One of the top-rated defensive back prospects for the 2023 class announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
Four-star Coppell, Texas defender Braxton Myers posted the news on Twitter.
"WOW!! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Myers said.
Myers is rated as both a safety and a cornerback by recruiting sites with a rating as high as the No. 107 overall prospect and No. 6 safety in the class (247Sports).
Myers posted three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, five tackles for loss and 40 tackles as a junior.
WOW!! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! ?? #ALLIN @ClemsonFB @CUCoachReed @dmcdani2 @coachski_ pic.twitter.com/9Vdal587Y6— Braxton Myers (@BraxtonMyers23) January 19, 2022
