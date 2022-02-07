Four-star Texan CB has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Feb 7, Mon 18:25
Braxton Myers - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Coppell, TX (Coppell HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#118 Overall, #14 CB, #25 TX
Rivals:
#134 Overall, #19 CB, #23 TX
24/7:
#106 Overall, #6 S, #21 TX
Myers was in Clemson recently.

Four-star Coppell, Texas cornerback Braxton Myers has Clemson in his top schools after a recent visit.

Myers announced a top group that included Clemson, Texas, TCU, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan among more programs nationwide.

Myers picked up a Clemson offer last month before the visit to campus.

He is rated as high as a top-15 cornerback and a unanimous top-150 prospect overall.

