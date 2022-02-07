|
Four-star Texan CB has Clemson in top schools
|2022 Feb 7, Mon 18:25-
|
Braxton Myers - Defensive Back
Height: 6-1 Weight: 185 Hometown: Coppell, TX (Coppell HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.68)
ESPN:
#118 Overall, #14 CB, #25 TX
Rivals:
#134 Overall, #19 CB, #23 TX
24/7:
#106 Overall, #6 S, #21 TX
Four-star Coppell, Texas cornerback Braxton Myers has Clemson in his top schools after a recent visit.
Myers announced a top group that included Clemson, Texas, TCU, Southern Cal, Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan among more programs nationwide.
Myers picked up a Clemson offer last month before the visit to campus.
He is rated as high as a top-15 cornerback and a unanimous top-150 prospect overall.
Thanks for an amazing time in Tigertown???? #ALLIN @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/NPcD0cJcrj— Braxton Myers (@BraxtonMyers23) January 30, 2022
Top 12???? pic.twitter.com/DtIoGlfdQC— Braxton Myers (@BraxtonMyers23) February 7, 2022
