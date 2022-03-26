Four-star Sunshine State lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Mar 26, Sat 14:00
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Jordan Hall - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 300   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Westside HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#220 Overall, #15 DT, #51 FL
Rivals:
#241 Overall, #12 DT, #41 FL
24/7:
#49 DL, #66 FL
Hall was in Clemson in January where he picked up a scholarship offer.
Hall was in Clemson in January where he picked up a scholarship offer.

2023 four-star Jacksonville defensive lineman Jordan Hall updated his top schools group on Saturday and the Tigers are in the mix.

Hall has Clemson in a group with Miami, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Florida State and Georgia.

He picked up a Clemson offer on January 30 after a visit for Elite Junior Day.

Hall posted 34 tackles, 15 for loss, with five sacks as a junior.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he is rated as high as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Four-star Sunshine State lineman has Clemson in top schools
Four-star Sunshine State lineman has Clemson in top schools
WATCH: Clemson Pro Day All-Access
WATCH: Clemson Pro Day All-Access
Series finale between Clemson-Pittsburgh canceled
Series finale between Clemson-Pittsburgh canceled
Second grand jury declines to indict Deshaun Watson
Second grand jury declines to indict Deshaun Watson
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 116 Recruits (91 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest