Four-star Sunshine State lineman has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Jordan Hall Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.70) (4.70)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Westside HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#220 Overall, #15 DT, #51 FL #220 Overall, #15 DT, #51 FL Rivals:

#241 Overall, #12 DT, #41 FL #241 Overall, #12 DT, #41 FL 24/7:

#49 DL, #66 FL #49 DL, #66 FL 6-4300Jacksonville, FL (Westside HS)2023

2023 four-star Jacksonville defensive lineman Jordan Hall updated his top schools group on Saturday and the Tigers are in the mix.

Hall has Clemson in a group with Miami, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Florida State and Georgia.

He picked up a Clemson offer on January 30 after a visit for Elite Junior Day.

Hall posted 34 tackles, 15 for loss, with five sacks as a junior.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he is rated as high as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals).