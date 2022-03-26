|
Four-star Sunshine State lineman has Clemson in top schools
|2022 Mar 26, Sat 14:00-
|
Jordan Hall - Defensive Line
Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Westside HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.70)
ESPN:
#220 Overall, #15 DT, #51 FL
Rivals:
#241 Overall, #12 DT, #41 FL
24/7:
#49 DL, #66 FL
2023 four-star Jacksonville defensive lineman Jordan Hall updated his top schools group on Saturday and the Tigers are in the mix.
Hall has Clemson in a group with Miami, Oregon, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Florida State and Georgia.
He picked up a Clemson offer on January 30 after a visit for Elite Junior Day.
Hall posted 34 tackles, 15 for loss, with five sacks as a junior.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, he is rated as high as the No. 12 defensive tackle in the nation (Rivals).
1??2?? pic.twitter.com/9c6P6E4FfU— Jordan “BigBaby” Hall (@bigjay77) March 26, 2022
