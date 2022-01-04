Four-star NC lineman picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jan 4, Tue 16:26
Keith Sampson - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: New Bern, NC (New Bern HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#189 Overall, #14 DT, #5 NC
Rivals:
#16 DT, #8 NC
24/7:
#143 Overall, #20 DL, #2 NC

Four-star 2023 New Bern, North Carolina defensive tackle Keith Sampson announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Blessed to be offered by Clemson," Sampson said via Twitter.

Sampson, who is rated as high as the No. 2 player out of North Carolina and No. 143 overall for the class (247Sports), reports over 20 offers so far, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.

Sampson said late last week that he was going to announce his top-5 schools he will be focusing later this month.

