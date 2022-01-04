Four-star NC lineman picks up Clemson offer

Keith Sampson Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.49) (4.49)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: New Bern, NC (New Bern HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#189 Overall, #14 DT, #5 NC #189 Overall, #14 DT, #5 NC Rivals:

#16 DT, #8 NC #16 DT, #8 NC 24/7:

#143 Overall, #20 DL, #2 NC #143 Overall, #20 DL, #2 NC 6-3285New Bern, NC (New Bern HS)2023

Four-star 2023 New Bern, North Carolina defensive tackle Keith Sampson announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"Blessed to be offered by Clemson," Sampson said via Twitter.

Sampson, who is rated as high as the No. 2 player out of North Carolina and No. 143 overall for the class (247Sports), reports over 20 offers so far, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.

Sampson said late last week that he was going to announce his top-5 schools he will be focusing later this month.