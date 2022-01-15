Four-star NC lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Jan 15, Sat 12:57
Keith Sampson - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 285   Hometown: New Bern, NC (New Bern HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#189 Overall, #14 DT, #5 NC
Rivals:
#16 DT, #8 NC
24/7:
#143 Overall, #20 DL, #2 NC

Four-star 2023 New Bern, North Carolina defensive lineman Keith Sampson placed Clemson in a top schools group on Saturday.

Sampson's full top-5 is Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and NC State.

He received a Clemson offer on Jan. 4.

Sampson, who is rated as high as the No. 2 player out of North Carolina and No. 143 overall for the class (247Sports), has reported over 20 offers so far, also including Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and Michigan.

Four-star NC lineman has Clemson in top schools
