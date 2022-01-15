|
Four-star NC lineman has Clemson in top schools
|2022 Jan 15, Sat 12:57-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-3 Weight: 285 Hometown: New Bern, NC (New Bern HS) Class: 2023
#189 Overall, #14 DT, #5 NC
#16 DT, #8 NC
#143 Overall, #20 DL, #2 NC
Four-star 2023 New Bern, North Carolina defensive lineman Keith Sampson placed Clemson in a top schools group on Saturday.
Sampson's full top-5 is Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and NC State.
He received a Clemson offer on Jan. 4.
Sampson, who is rated as high as the No. 2 player out of North Carolina and No. 143 overall for the class (247Sports), has reported over 20 offers so far, also including Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and Michigan.
Top 5 is here. I appreciate all the schools. My recruitment is still open. @GamecockFB @OhioStateFB @Tigers_Clemson1 @PackFootball @UGAAthletics @coachski_ @CoachLindsey @R2X_Rushmen1 @TravionScott @rledits24 pic.twitter.com/DqIPDNzj8A— Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) January 15, 2022
Blessed to be offered by Clemson ???? @coachski_ @Clemson247 @DonCallahanIC @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/lgXosJkpif— Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) January 4, 2022