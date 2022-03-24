Four-star Alabama safety has Clemson in top schools
by - 2022 Mar 24, Thu 15:18
DaKaari Nelson - Safety
TigerNet: (4.42)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 203   Hometown: Selma, AL (Selma HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#278 Overall, #17 S, #14 AL
Rivals:
#80 Overall, #4 DB, #10 AL
24/7:
#231 Overall, #18 S, #15 AL
Nelson visited for Elite Junior Day in January.
Nelson visited for Elite Junior Day in January.

Four-star 2023 Selma, Alabama safety DaKaari Nelson included Clemson in his latest top group.

Nelson's full top list unveiled Thursday is Clemson, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCF, Penn State, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Oregon and Florida State.

Nelson announced a Clemson offer in late January after an Elite Junior Day visit.

“It means a lot to me, especially with the winning seasons they have had recently,” Nelson told TigerNet. “For me to be a top guy for them means a lot to me. It (the offer) means a lot to me. All high school athletes dream of making it to the next level and for them to be successful at putting guys in my position in the league, it does mean a lot to me.”

He totaled eight interceptions as a junior.

