Four-star Alabama safety has Clemson in top schools

DaKaari Nelson Safety

Height: 6-3 Weight: 203 Hometown: Selma, AL (Selma HS) Class: 2023

#278 Overall, #17 S, #14 AL

#80 Overall, #4 DB, #10 AL

#231 Overall, #18 S, #15 AL

Four-star 2023 Selma, Alabama safety DaKaari Nelson included Clemson in his latest top group.

Nelson's full top list unveiled Thursday is Clemson, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, UCF, Penn State, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Oregon and Florida State.

Nelson announced a Clemson offer in late January after an Elite Junior Day visit.

“It means a lot to me, especially with the winning seasons they have had recently,” Nelson told TigerNet. “For me to be a top guy for them means a lot to me. It (the offer) means a lot to me. All high school athletes dream of making it to the next level and for them to be successful at putting guys in my position in the league, it does mean a lot to me.”

He totaled eight interceptions as a junior.