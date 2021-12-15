|
Former Clemson commit signs with Michigan
|Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 11:12 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Former Clemson 4-star safety commit Keon Sabb from Glassboro, NJ has signed with Michigan on Wednesday.
Sabb is the Wolverines' second-highest ranked recruit for their 2022 class.
Since his decommitment from Clemson, he had a final four of Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, and Michigan.
Sabb visited the Michigan win over Ohio State in the rivalry game and obviously liked what he saw.
He picked off 11 interceptions over his freshman and sophomore years.
Ayeeeee turn us ?? right now! Please welcome, @keon_sabb to Michigan with a follow.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 15, 2021
??? https://t.co/ilH2IYp4t0
#GoBlue // #SAYLE22 pic.twitter.com/xodx2zKlY3
Committed #GOBLUE @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/rzocmyiZyW— Keon Sabb (@keon_sabb) December 15, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football