|
Five-star defender has Clemson in top schools
|2022 Mar 26, Sat 22:16-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Vic Burley - Defensive End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 276 Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Warner Robins HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.51)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 276 Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Warner Robins HS) Class: 2023
ESPN:
#61 Overall, #6 DT, #4 GA
#61 Overall, #6 DT, #4 GA
Rivals:
#50 Overall, #8 DE, #5 GA
#50 Overall, #8 DE, #5 GA
24/7:
#22 Overall, #4 DL, #2 GA
#22 Overall, #4 DL, #2 GA
247Sports Composite 2023 five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley (Warner Robins, Georgia) included Clemson in his updated top schools group on Saturday.
Burley has the Tigers in a group with Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
He received a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed them out for the 2023 class on June 1, 2021.
Burley is ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite.
Tags: Clemson Football, Vic Burley