Five-star defender has Clemson in top schools

Vic Burley Defensive End

Height: 6-5 Weight: 276 Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Warner Robins HS) Class: 2023

#61 Overall, #6 DT, #4 GA #61 Overall, #6 DT, #4 GA Rivals:

#50 Overall, #8 DE, #5 GA #50 Overall, #8 DE, #5 GA 24/7:

#22 Overall, #4 DL, #2 GA #22 Overall, #4 DL, #2 GA 6-5276Warner Robins, GA (Warner Robins HS)2023

247Sports Composite 2023 five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley (Warner Robins, Georgia) included Clemson in his updated top schools group on Saturday.

Burley has the Tigers in a group with Oregon, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

He received a Clemson offer on the first day the Tigers handed them out for the 2023 class on June 1, 2021.

Burley is ranked as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2023 class by the 247Sports Composite.