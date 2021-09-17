Elite south Florida defender picks up Clemson offer
by - Friday, September 17, 2021, 1:50 PM
Marvin Jones Jr. - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.72)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 245   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#67 Overall, #6 LB, #10 FL
Rivals:
#71 Overall, #2 DE, #9 FL
24/7:
#15 Overall, #5 Edge, #3 FL

Four-star 2022 Fort Lauderdale, Florida defender Marvin Jones Jr. announced a Clemson offer Friday.

"Aw man..Blessed to say I’ve received an offer from THE Clemson University! #GoTigers" Jones posted on Twitter.

Jones is rated as high as the No. 15 player overall in the class and the No. 3 prospect out of Florida.

Jones' dad Marvin played at Florida State and was a first-round NFL draft pick by the New York Jets and played 142 games over 10 seasons.

The younger Jones, who holds projections as a linebacker and a defensive end, has two sacks and two TFLs with 13 total tackles through three games this season for American Heritage (Fla.).

