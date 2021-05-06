|
Elite south Florida DB announces Clemson offer
|Thursday, May 6, 2021, 5:27 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS) Class: 2022
#198 Overall, #19 CB, #25 FL
#93 Overall, #12 CB, #12 FL
# 70 Overall, # 9 CB, # 10 FL
Four-star 2022 Fort Lauderdale, Florida cornerback Earl Little Jr. announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"Wow... After a genuine conversation with @CoachVenables and the whole entire defensive staff, I’m extremely blessed to have earned an offer from Clemson University!" Little said on Twitter.
He totaled 35 tackles and two interceptions as a junior.
Little is the son of Earl Little, who played in the NFL with the Saints, Browns and Packers from 1998-2005.
Little Jr. recently named a top-6 of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Southern Cal. He announced previously official visits to five from that group starting with USC in June and then fall trips to Florida, FSU, LSU and Alabama.
Wow... After a genuine conversation with @CoachVenables and the whole entire defensive staff, I’m extremely blessed to have earned an offer from Clemson University! @CUCoachReed @ClemsonFB #Allfacts #ALLIN #blessed pic.twitter.com/gl7laraE1w— Earl Little Jr (@EarlLittleJr1) May 6, 2021