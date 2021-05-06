Elite south Florida DB announces Clemson offer
by - Thursday, May 6, 2021, 5:27 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Earl Little Jr. - Cornerback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.75)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 175   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#198 Overall, #19 CB, #25 FL
Rivals:
#93 Overall, #12 CB, #12 FL
24/7:
# 70 Overall, # 9 CB, # 10 FL

Four-star 2022 Fort Lauderdale, Florida cornerback Earl Little Jr. announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Wow... After a genuine conversation with @CoachVenables and the whole entire defensive staff, I’m extremely blessed to have earned an offer from Clemson University!" Little said on Twitter.

He totaled 35 tackles and two interceptions as a junior.

Little is the son of Earl Little, who played in the NFL with the Saints, Browns and Packers from 1998-2005.

Little Jr. recently named a top-6 of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Southern Cal. He announced previously official visits to five from that group starting with USC in June and then fall trips to Florida, FSU, LSU and Alabama.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
NBA star shows love to Clemson
NBA star shows love to Clemson
No. 1 Clemson knocked out on penalties by Marshall
No. 1 Clemson knocked out on penalties by Marshall
Clemson announces change in leadership of volleyball program
Clemson announces change in leadership of volleyball program
Trevor Lawrence releases Adidas X NFTs to support Jacksonville charities
Trevor Lawrence releases Adidas X NFTs to support Jacksonville charities
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 77 Recruits (66 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest