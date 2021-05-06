Elite south Florida DB announces Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Earl Little Jr. Cornerback TigerNet: (4.75) (4.75)

Height: 6-0 Weight: 175 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#198 Overall, #19 CB, #25 FL #198 Overall, #19 CB, #25 FL Rivals:

#93 Overall, #12 CB, #12 FL #93 Overall, #12 CB, #12 FL 24/7:

# 70 Overall, # 9 CB, # 10 FL # 70 Overall, # 9 CB, # 10 FL 6-0175Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)2022

Four-star 2022 Fort Lauderdale, Florida cornerback Earl Little Jr. announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Wow... After a genuine conversation with @CoachVenables and the whole entire defensive staff, I’m extremely blessed to have earned an offer from Clemson University!" Little said on Twitter.

He totaled 35 tackles and two interceptions as a junior.

Little is the son of Earl Little, who played in the NFL with the Saints, Browns and Packers from 1998-2005.

Little Jr. recently named a top-6 of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Southern Cal. He announced previously official visits to five from that group starting with USC in June and then fall trips to Florida, FSU, LSU and Alabama.