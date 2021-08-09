Elite safety has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Aug 9, Mon 21:17
Rahmir Stewart Photo
Rahmir Stewart - Safety
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 195   Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#51 Overall, #2 S, #1 PA
Rivals:
#84 Overall
24/7:
#61 Overall, #4 S, #1 PA

One of the top-rated safeties for the 2023 class narrowed his top schools list on Monday and Clemson was in that tier.

Philadelphia 4-star defensive back Rahmir Stewart picked 12 schools out of over 30 offers already for the top player out of Pennsylvania, who is ranked as high as the No. 2 safety nationally.

Stewart's group also includes Penn State, Iowa State, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and Southern Cal.

He received a Clemson offer on the first day 2023 offers went out from the Tigers, on June 1.

