Elite safety has Clemson in top schools

Rahmir Stewart Safety

Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS) Class: 2023

#51 Overall, #2 S, #1 PA

#84 Overall

#61 Overall, #4 S, #1 PA

One of the top-rated safeties for the 2023 class narrowed his top schools list on Monday and Clemson was in that tier.

Philadelphia 4-star defensive back Rahmir Stewart picked 12 schools out of over 30 offers already for the top player out of Pennsylvania, who is ranked as high as the No. 2 safety nationally.

Stewart's group also includes Penn State, Iowa State, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and Southern Cal.

He received a Clemson offer on the first day 2023 offers went out from the Tigers, on June 1.