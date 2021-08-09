|
Elite safety has Clemson in top schools
Rahmir Stewart - Safety
Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 Hometown: Philadelphia, PA (Imhotep Institute HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.78)
ESPN:
Rivals:
24/7:
One of the top-rated safeties for the 2023 class narrowed his top schools list on Monday and Clemson was in that tier.
Philadelphia 4-star defensive back Rahmir Stewart picked 12 schools out of over 30 offers already for the top player out of Pennsylvania, who is ranked as high as the No. 2 safety nationally.
Stewart's group also includes Penn State, Iowa State, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan and Southern Cal.
He received a Clemson offer on the first day 2023 offers went out from the Tigers, on June 1.
