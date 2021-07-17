BREAKING

Breaking: Elite safety commits to Clemson
by - Saturday, July 17, 2021, 4:16 PM
Keon Sabb - Safety
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#149 Overall, #8 S, #17 FL
Rivals:
#55 Overall, #3 ATH, #7 FL
24/7:
#7 Overall, #1 S, #3 FL
Sabb is rated the No. 1 athlete in the nation by 247Sports.

Elite 2022 IMG Academy (Fla.) defender Keon Sabb committed to Clemson on Saturday.

Sabb is rated the No. 1 athlete in the nation by 247Sports with position ratings as a safety most commonly nationally.

He had recently narrowed his top schools list down to Clemson, Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU. He told TigerNet what he was looking for in a school before the big call.

“Development for the next level. And I want somewhere where I can feel like I’m at home, a genuine relationship with the coaches,” Sabb said. “I need it to be not a four-year but a forty-year decision. I want to play early. And build relationships with genuine people, somewhere I can tell my friends you need to have your kids here, a place like that.”

Sabb gave the lowdown on his Clemson selection to CBS Sports HQ after his announcement.

"They're a national championship team. Coach Swinney built a really good relationship with me," Sabb said. "I had a really good time down there. We went down to his house and had a really good time. They made my family feel like at home."

Sabb is set to play for IMG Academy after playing in Williamstown, New Jersey previously.

He picked off 11 interceptions over his freshman and sophomore years.

"I'm a very versatile football player who can do it all. A very big leader," Sabb said of his game Saturday. "Really in-tune with the film so I'll be locked-in at all times."

DB teammate Daylen Everette is set to announce a decision as well later Saturday (5 p.m.), who also has Clemson as a favorite. New defensive end teammate Jihaad Campbell, who was on site for the Sabb commitment Saturday, committed to Clemson last month.

