Breaking: Elite QB commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Apr 12, Tue 16:27
Christopher Vizzina - Quarterback
Height: 6-4   Weight: 207   Hometown: Birmingham, AL (Briarwood Christian HS)   Class: 2023
#79 Overall, #7 QB-PP, #9 AL
#54 Overall, #6 QB, #7 AL
#53 Overall, #7 QB, #7 AL
Christopher Vizzina is the second commitment for the Tigers' 2023 class and one of the highest-rated QBs in the nation.
Clemson landed a key building block for its 2023 class with the commitment of elite QB target Christopher Vizzina on Tuesday.

Vizzina made the announcement at his high school and was in Clemson for a pair of visits last week, including the spring game.

He is rated as high as the No. 6 QB for the 2023 class.

“His decision-making skills and abilities are top-notch. It's not just on the football field, it's in every area of his life,” Briarwood high school coach Matthew Forrester told TigerNet. “It really carries over where he doesn't even think about what he's supposed to do, he just does it, because he is so used to doing the right thing. He knows the reads, he knows the progressions, and then bam. Now, I know there are a lot of kids that are like that, but when you're 6-4, 209 pounds and can sling it, it makes it quite different."

Vizzina was the Tigers’ second QB offer for the class total, in November, after 5-star Arch Manning left a camp visit last summer with an offer.

His other finalists included Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Vizzina, who said he will enroll this December, passed for 2,065 yards with 16 TDs to four interceptions last season, completing 68.4% of his attempts and rushing for 600 yards. He will compete in the Elite 11 QB competition this summer and is an All-American Bowl high school all-star game commitment.

He joins four-star Miami, Florida receiver Nathaniel Joseph as the second commit in Clemson's 2023 class. Joseph is a top-100-rated prospect overall by Rivals (89; No. 15 WR).

The Tigers have the 31st-overall ranked class now by the 247Sports Composite but the highest-rated per pledge (96.78).

