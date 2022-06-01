|
Elite Maryland linebacker announces Clemson offer
|2022 Jun 1, Wed 17:33-
|
Aaron Chiles - Linebacker
Height: 6-3 Weight: 210 Hometown: Olney, MD (Our Lady Good Counsel HS HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.69)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#55 Overall, #3 LB, #2 MD
24/7:
#151 Overall, #10 LB, #3 MD
Four-star Olney, Maryland linebacker Aaron Chiles announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.
"I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Chiles said.
Chiles is rated as high as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the nation (Rivals).
He visited Clemson in early April.
He is an Under Armour All-America Game commit.
I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #gotigers?? @WesleyGoodwin @CUCoachReed @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @CraigHaubert @ChadSimmons_ @kmackmuzic @astef60 pic.twitter.com/1SGVgbc7kr— seis (@Aaron7Chiles) June 1, 2022
I will be at Death Valley tomorrow #gotigers?? @WesleyGoodwin @CUCoachReed pic.twitter.com/XSxeKm06sw— seis (@Aaron7Chiles) March 31, 2022
