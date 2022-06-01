Elite Maryland linebacker announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 1, Wed 17:33
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Aaron Chiles - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 210   Hometown: Olney, MD (Our Lady Good Counsel HS HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#55 Overall, #3 LB, #2 MD
24/7:
#151 Overall, #10 LB, #3 MD

Four-star Olney, Maryland linebacker Aaron Chiles announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Chiles said.

Chiles is rated as high as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the nation (Rivals).

He visited Clemson in early April.

He is an Under Armour All-America Game commit.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite Maryland linebacker announces Clemson offer
Elite Maryland linebacker announces Clemson offer
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns All-America honor
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns All-America honor
Clemson offers elite Peach State defensive end on visit
Clemson offers elite Peach State defensive end on visit
5-star, No. 1-rated QB picks up Clemson offer
5-star, No. 1-rated QB picks up Clemson offer
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest