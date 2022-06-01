Elite Maryland linebacker announces Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Aaron Chiles Linebacker

Height: 6-3 Weight: 210 Hometown: Olney, MD (Our Lady Good Counsel HS) Class: 2024

#55 Overall, #3 LB, #2 MD

#151 Overall, #10 LB, #3 MD

Four-star Olney, Maryland linebacker Aaron Chiles announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Chiles said.

Chiles is rated as high as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the nation (Rivals).

He visited Clemson in early April.

He is an Under Armour All-America Game commit.