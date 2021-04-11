Elite Las Vegas defender has Clemson in top-5 schools

TigerNet Staff by

Cyrus Moss Defensive End TigerNet: (4.72) (4.72)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#79 Overall, #8 OLB, #1 NV #79 Overall, #8 OLB, #1 NV Rivals:

#80 Overall, #2 DE, #2 NV #80 Overall, #2 DE, #2 NV 24/7:

# 31 Overall, # 5 WDE, # 1 NV # 31 Overall, # 5 WDE, # 1 NV 6-5220Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS)2022

One of the top-rated defenders out West included Clemson in his top schools group on Sunday.

Four-star 2022 defensive prospect Cyrus Moss is rated as high as the No. 2 weakside defensive end in the nation by Rivals and the top player out of Nevada (247Sports).

Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida and Arizona State round out his top-5 group.

Moss added a Clemson offer in January.