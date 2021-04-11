Elite Las Vegas defender has Clemson in top-5 schools
by - 2021 Apr 11, Sun 14:40
Height: 6-5   Weight: 220   Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS)   Class: 2022
#79 Overall, #8 OLB, #1 NV
#80 Overall, #2 DE, #2 NV
# 31 Overall, # 5 WDE, # 1 NV
Moss picked up a Clemson offer in January.

One of the top-rated defenders out West included Clemson in his top schools group on Sunday.

Four-star 2022 defensive prospect Cyrus Moss is rated as high as the No. 2 weakside defensive end in the nation by Rivals and the top player out of Nevada (247Sports).

Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida and Arizona State round out his top-5 group.

Moss added a Clemson offer in January.

