Elite Las Vegas defender has Clemson in top-5 schools
Cyrus Moss - Defensive End
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#79 Overall, #8 OLB, #1 NV
Rivals:
#80 Overall, #2 DE, #2 NV
24/7:
# 31 Overall, # 5 WDE, # 1 NV
One of the top-rated defenders out West included Clemson in his top schools group on Sunday.
Four-star 2022 defensive prospect Cyrus Moss is rated as high as the No. 2 weakside defensive end in the nation by Rivals and the top player out of Nevada (247Sports).
Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida and Arizona State round out his top-5 group.
Moss added a Clemson offer in January.
@bangulo @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney @GregBiggins@oregonfootball @GatorsFB @ASUFootball @ClemsonFB @NDFootballWA #ALLIN #ForksUp #ScoDucks #GoGators #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/jb23IKYHxJ— Cyrus Moss (@TheCyrusMoss) April 11, 2021
