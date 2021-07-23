Elite Indiana defender has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Caden Curry Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.68) (4.68)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 250 Hometown: Greenwood, IN (Center Grove HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#91 Overall, #11 DT, #3 IN #91 Overall, #11 DT, #3 IN Rivals:

#31 Overall, #3 DE, #1 IN #31 Overall, #3 DE, #1 IN 24/7:

#109 Overall, #17 DL, #3 IN #109 Overall, #17 DL, #3 IN 6-5250Greenwood, IN (Center Grove HS)2022

One of the top-rated defensive linemen in the country included Clemson in his top-five schools on Friday.

Four-star 2022 defensive lineman Caden Curry (Greenwood, Ind.) has high ratings as both a defensive end and a defensive tackle, up to being the No. 3-ranked strongside defensive end nationally (Rivals).

Curry has the Tigers in a group with Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama.

Curry visited Clemson last month.

He tallied 21.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks on a state championship team.

Thank you to all the coaches who have spent time getting to know me and my family! I’m now proud to release my top 5 schools! @CGSportsNetwork @cg_coach_moore pic.twitter.com/TkHou19FvT — caden curry (@CadenCurry14) July 23, 2021