Elite Indiana defender has Clemson in top schools
by - Friday, July 23, 2021, 1:55 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Caden Curry Photo
Caden Curry - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.68)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 250   Hometown: Greenwood, IN (Center Grove HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#91 Overall, #11 DT, #3 IN
Rivals:
#31 Overall, #3 DE, #1 IN
24/7:
#109 Overall, #17 DL, #3 IN
Curry was in Clemson in mid-June.
Curry was in Clemson in mid-June.

One of the top-rated defensive linemen in the country included Clemson in his top-five schools on Friday.

Four-star 2022 defensive lineman Caden Curry (Greenwood, Ind.) has high ratings as both a defensive end and a defensive tackle, up to being the No. 3-ranked strongside defensive end nationally (Rivals).

Curry has the Tigers in a group with Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama.

Curry visited Clemson last month.

He tallied 21.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks on a state championship team.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
VOTE: What teams would you like to see ACC add?
VOTE: What teams would you like to see ACC add?
Tommy Bowden recalls why he brought Dabo Swinney back into coaching role
Tommy Bowden recalls why he brought Dabo Swinney back into coaching role
DeAndre Hopkins questions his NFL future after new memo about COVID-19 vaccine
DeAndre Hopkins questions his NFL future after new memo about COVID-19 vaccine
Report: ACC contacted Oklahoma, Texas as reports of their Big 12 departure grow
Report: ACC contacted Oklahoma, Texas as reports of their Big 12 departure grow
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 89 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest