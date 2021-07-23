|
Elite Indiana defender has Clemson in top schools
|Friday, July 23, 2021, 1:55 PM-
|
Caden Curry - Defensive Line
Height: 6-5 Weight: 250 Hometown: Greenwood, IN (Center Grove HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.68)
ESPN:
#91 Overall, #11 DT, #3 IN
Rivals:
#31 Overall, #3 DE, #1 IN
24/7:
#109 Overall, #17 DL, #3 IN
One of the top-rated defensive linemen in the country included Clemson in his top-five schools on Friday.
Four-star 2022 defensive lineman Caden Curry (Greenwood, Ind.) has high ratings as both a defensive end and a defensive tackle, up to being the No. 3-ranked strongside defensive end nationally (Rivals).
Curry has the Tigers in a group with Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama.
Curry visited Clemson last month.
He tallied 21.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks on a state championship team.
Thank you to all the coaches who have spent time getting to know me and my family! I’m now proud to release my top 5 schools! @CGSportsNetwork @cg_coach_moore pic.twitter.com/TkHou19FvT— caden curry (@CadenCurry14) July 23, 2021
