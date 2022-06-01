|
Elite in-state lineman adds Clemson offer
|2022 Jun 1, Wed 22:34-
|
Kam Pringle - Offensive Line
Height: 6-7 Weight: 330 Hometown: Dorchester, SC (Woodland HS) Class: 2024
TigerNet: (4.49)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #2 OL
24/7:
#162 Overall, #7 OT, #3 SC
One of the top offensive linemen in the country -- and one of the Palmetto State's finest -- announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.
Four-star Dorchester, South Carolina prospect Kam Pringle reported the news.
"Humbled and Blessed to earn an offer from Clemson University!!" Pringle said on social media.
Pringle has made stops in Clemson before and ranks as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class according to Rivals.
He is Clemson's first offensive line offer for the 2024 class.
Humbled and Blessed to earn an offer from Clemson University!! #ALLIN @ClemsonFB @Coach__TA @PaulStrelowTI @ClemsonInsider @RivalsFriedman @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/zjnQvk8ird— Kam Pringle (@PringleKam) June 2, 2022
