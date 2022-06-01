Elite in-state lineman adds Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 1, Wed 22:34
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Kam Pringle - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (4.49)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 330   Hometown: Dorchester, SC (Woodland HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #2 OL
24/7:
#162 Overall, #7 OT, #3 SC
Kam Pringle is a high priority for the Clemson 2024 class.
Kam Pringle is a high priority for the Clemson 2024 class.

One of the top offensive linemen in the country -- and one of the Palmetto State's finest -- announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.

Four-star Dorchester, South Carolina prospect Kam Pringle reported the news.

"Humbled and Blessed to earn an offer from Clemson University!!" Pringle said on social media.

Pringle has made stops in Clemson before and ranks as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class according to Rivals.

He is Clemson's first offensive line offer for the 2024 class.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2023 4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
2023 4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
Elite in-state lineman adds Clemson offer
Elite in-state lineman adds Clemson offer
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DB
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DB
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns All-America honor
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns All-America honor
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest