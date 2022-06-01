Elite in-state lineman adds Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Kam Pringle Offensive Line TigerNet: (4.49) (4.49)

Height: 6-7 Weight: 330 Hometown: Dorchester, SC (Woodland HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#15 Overall, #2 OL #15 Overall, #2 OL 24/7:

#162 Overall, #7 OT, #3 SC #162 Overall, #7 OT, #3 SC 6-7330Dorchester, SC (Woodland HS)2024

One of the top offensive linemen in the country -- and one of the Palmetto State's finest -- announced a Clemson offer late Wednesday.

Four-star Dorchester, South Carolina prospect Kam Pringle reported the news.

"Humbled and Blessed to earn an offer from Clemson University!!" Pringle said on social media.

Pringle has made stops in Clemson before and ranks as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class according to Rivals.

He is Clemson's first offensive line offer for the 2024 class.