Elite IMG Academy athlete has Clemson in top schools

Thursday, July 1, 2021
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 195   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#54 Overall
24/7:
# 35 Overall, # 6 ATH, # 9 FL

Four-star 2023 IMG Academy athlete Joenel Aguero included Clemson in his top schools on Thursday.

Aguero holds close to 30 offers already and laid out his top-12 schools at the moment, also including Georgia, Penn State, Texas, Florida State, Miami, Florida, Ohio State, LSU, Boston College, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Aguero was analyzed by 247Sports this spring to be "one of those new age defenders that can cover in the slot, but also (play) closer to the line of scrimmage, if needed."

He added a Clemson offer on June 2.

2022 IMG Academy teammate Jihaad Campbell recently committed to Clemson.

