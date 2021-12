Elite Florida defender has Clemson in top schools

Derrick LeBlanc Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.81) (4.81)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 250 Hometown: Kissimmee, FL (Osceola HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#49 Overall, #4 DE, #12 FL #49 Overall, #4 DE, #12 FL Rivals:

#246 Overall, #24 DE, #42 FL #246 Overall, #24 DE, #42 FL 24/7:

#13 Overall, #4 DL, #3 FL #13 Overall, #4 DL, #3 FL 6-4250Kissimmee, FL (Osceola HS)2023

One of the top-rated defensive linemen in the 2023 class - and one committing soon he says - included Clemson in his latest top schools list.

Kissimmee, Florida 4-star defender Derrick LeBlanc has Clemson in a top group with Ohio State, Miami, Penn State, Florida, Oklahoma and UCF.

He is rated as high as the No. 4 defensive lineman in the class and No. 13 overall (247Sports).

LeBlanc announced a Clemson offer in September and made a visit this fall.

He tallied eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss as a junior, with four passes defended and a caused fumble.

FINAL 7 …

committing soon . pic.twitter.com/DnvsBiTiFE — Derrick Leblanc ??????? (@getrightderrick) December 23, 2021