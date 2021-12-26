Elite defensive lineman has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Dec 26, Sun 21:12
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.79)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 259   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#5 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL
Rivals:
#44 Overall, #7 DE, #5 AL
24/7:
#34 Overall, #6 DL, #5 AL
Woods has a 5-star rating on the 247Sports Composite and the No. 1 DT in the nation by ESPN.
Woods has a 5-star rating on the 247Sports Composite and the No. 1 DT in the nation by ESPN.

One of the nation's top-rated defensive linemen included Clemson in his latest top schools list.

5-star Peter Woods' complete top-six is Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Oregon.

Woods visited Clemson in October.

He received a Tigers offer in early June.

Woods tallied 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a junior, with one interception (for a TD), two passes defended and a caused fumble.

Elite defensive lineman has Clemson in top schools
