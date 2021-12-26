|
Elite defensive lineman has Clemson in top schools
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
Height: 6-3 Weight: 259 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (4.79)
ESPN:
#5 Overall, #1 DT, #1 AL
Rivals:
#44 Overall, #7 DE, #5 AL
24/7:
#34 Overall, #6 DL, #5 AL
One of the nation's top-rated defensive linemen included Clemson in his latest top schools list.
5-star Peter Woods' complete top-six is Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Oregon.
Woods visited Clemson in October.
He received a Tigers offer in early June.
Woods tallied 26 tackles for loss and 11 sacks as a junior, with one interception (for a TD), two passes defended and a caused fumble.
There are so many who don't get an opportunity to narrow down their colleges choices. For this, God, I thank you!— Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) December 27, 2021
TOP 6??!
AG2G???? pic.twitter.com/CLCyjbYjbs
???? had an amazing time at Clemson this weekend! @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/FJZ52LmVLE— Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) October 31, 2021
