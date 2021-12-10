BREAKING

Elite CB decommits from Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:40 PM
Daylen Everette
Daylen Everette - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#43 Overall, #7 DB, #8 FL
Rivals:
#46 Overall, #7 DB, #7 FL
24/7:
#26 Overall, #3 CB, #5 FL
Four-star 2022 cornerback Daylen Everette has decommitted from Clemson on Friday with an announcement on social media.

"I want to thank the whole Clemson staff for everything they've done for my family and I," he posted on Instagram. "I am very grateful for Coach Swinney, Coach Reed, and the rest of the Clemson staff for believing in my talents and providing me with an opportunity to play football at the next level."

"After a long talk with my family, I have decided that it is in my best interest to recommit from Clemson University. So as of now, I will be opening my recruitment back up. I wish nothing but the best for Clemson University."

Everette is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the nation and top-25 overall (22).

In May, Everette named Clemson in a top-5 with Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina, and Florida State.

He is the third defensive player from IMG Academy along with Keon Sabb and Jihaad Campbell to decommit from Clemson since the signing of Brent Venables to Oklahoma.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
