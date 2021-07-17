BREAKING

Breaking: Elite CB commits to Clemson, vaults Tigers in recruiting rankings
by - Saturday, July 17, 2021, 5:15 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Daylen Everette Photo
Daylen Everette - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.78)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 185   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#48 Overall, #7 CB, #8 FL
Rivals:
#78 Overall, #11 CB, #11 FL
24/7:
#22 Overall, #4 CB, #5 FL
Everette joins IMG teammates Jihaad Campbell and Keon Sabb with the Tigers.
Everette joins IMG teammates Jihaad Campbell and Keon Sabb with the Tigers.

Clemson went back to IMG Academy for another big defensive pledge -- the second within the span of an hour.

Four-star 2022 cornerback Daylen Everette announced a Clemson commitment, joining No. 1-rated athlete and IMG teammate Keon Sabb in Saturday pledges. Their twin commitments vault Clemson’s 247Sports Team Composite ranking 20 spots to No. 13 overall, which now hits double-digits in pledges (10). Also in that class is another IMG teammate in defensive end Jihaad Campbell.

Everette is rated as high as the No. 4 cornerback in the nation and top-25 overall (22).

Everette named Clemson in a top-5 with Georgia, Oregon, North Carolina and Florida State back in May. Everette did a fake-out in his announcement Saturday by picking up a UNC hat first but then throwing it to the side and revealing he had a Clemson shirt on underneath and donning the Tigers cap as well.

"Talking about this commitment, I think what's big here is Clemson is taking a commitment essentially from North Carolina," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins said on the announcement. "(247Sports') Steve (Wiltfong) mentioned that this was essentially a two-team battle down the stretch. I think over the last week or so there was some smoke that maybe North Carolina was going to be the pick for Daylen. And at the end of the day, it's Dabo Swinney and the Tigers who win out and why is that important? Look, quarterback play is improving in the ACC and North Carolina continues to recruit well. That's a team that Clemson can potentially face one day in the ACC title game. The fact that Daylen is going to Clemson and not North Carolina is a major win for the Tigers...

"This (2022) defensive back group is top-heavy at corner and Clemson is going to clean up here. Some defensive back coaches at other schools in the country are shooting me texts and saying, 'Man, Clemson just seems to be drafting who they want at the cornerback spots.'"

Ivins says Everette could make an early impact.

"I don't think he's going to need much time," Ivins said. "We were at IMG Academy back in the spring for their spring practices and talking to the strength staff there, which is essentially a college strength staff -- they're raving about Daylen's work ethic."

After a commitment drought from early March until mid-June, Clemson has added six 2022 commitments in just over a month.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson lineman says some teammates have "six-figure" NIL deals
Clemson lineman says some teammates have "six-figure" NIL deals
Elite safety commits to Clemson
Elite safety commits to Clemson
Elite CB commits to Clemson, vaults Tigers in recruiting rankings
Elite CB commits to Clemson, vaults Tigers in recruiting rankings
Clemson commit earns top state honor
Clemson commit earns top state honor
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 89 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest