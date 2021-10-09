Coach updates injury to 5-star Clemson QB commit

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik Quarterback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX #114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX Rivals:

#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX #15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX 24/7:

#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX #36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX 6-2186Austin, TX (Westlake HS)2022

The nation's top-rated quarterback and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in another win Friday.

The Austin American-Statesman provided an update postgame:

The victory came with a price. Klubnik was removed after being tackled midway though the second quarter. (Westlake coach Todd) Dodge said his "medical staff" informed him that his quarterback separated his left (non-throwing) shoulder and might miss a pair of games. The entire team breathed a sigh of relief when informed Klubnik should return before the regular season is over.

"The good lord was looking over us on that one," Dodge said

Klubnik was in as Westlake built its 35-0 lead that would be the final score, throwing for over 200 yards (214) with a touchdown rush and pass.

Appreciate all the texts and prayers! God’s plan for me right now is greater than my own and I am at peace about that.

I’ll be back soon.

Go Chaps???? — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) October 9, 2021

Pretty sure this is the play Westlake QB Cade Klubnik injured his left shoulder on. pic.twitter.com/PfWk7UQBBB — Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) October 9, 2021