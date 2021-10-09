BREAKING

Coach updates injury to 5-star Clemson QB commit
by - Saturday, October 9, 2021, 9:54 AM
Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#15 Overall, #1 QB, #4 TX
24/7:
#36 Overall, #1 QB, #9 TX
Klubnik's Westlake team moved to 6-0 Friday.
The nation's top-rated quarterback and Clemson commit Cade Klubnik suffered an injury to his non-throwing shoulder in another win Friday.

The Austin American-Statesman provided an update postgame:

The victory came with a price. Klubnik was removed after being tackled midway though the second quarter. (Westlake coach Todd) Dodge said his "medical staff" informed him that his quarterback separated his left (non-throwing) shoulder and might miss a pair of games. The entire team breathed a sigh of relief when informed Klubnik should return before the regular season is over.

"The good lord was looking over us on that one," Dodge said

Klubnik was in as Westlake built its 35-0 lead that would be the final score, throwing for over 200 yards (214) with a touchdown rush and pass.

