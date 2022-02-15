Clemson's 2023 commit a big mover in latest Rivals rankings
by - 2022 Feb 15, Tue 15:43
Nathaniel Joseph Photo
Nathaniel Joseph - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 5-8   Weight: 170   Hometown: Miami, FL (Edison HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#139 Overall, #23 WR, #28 FL
Rivals:
#89 Overall, #27 WR, #32 FL
24/7:
#120 Overall, #14 WR, #24 FL
Joseph is a big riser in the recruiting rankings.

The lone pledge in Clemson's 2023 class so far was a big mover in the Rivals.com's latest rankings for the group.

Four-star Miami Edison receiver Nathaniel Joseph jumped 90 spots according to the site, to No. 89 overall.

"He's not the biggest receiver out there but Joseph is an explosive target that gets open with ease and has very sure hands," said Rivals' Adam Friedman. "The Clemson commit is a proficient route runner that isn't afraid to make catches over the middle.

"Where Joseph does most of his damage is after the catch. He does a great job of making defenders miss in the open field and he has the speed to outrun the defense from pretty much anywhere on the field."

Another big riser is Clemson's latest QB offer, four-star Christopher Vizzina out of Birmingham, Alabama, up to No. 54 overall.

"Vizzina is a big-time quarterback with plenty of attributes that make him an attractive prospect," Friedman said. "He has a quick release and an impressive 68-percent completion percentage from last season. Vizzina throws a catchable ball, knowing when to put touch on his passes and when to throw his fastball."

In Rivals' latest top-25, Clemson has offers out to uncommitted prospects in QB Arch Manning (No. 1), DE David Hicks (No. 2), WR Brandon Inniss, athlete Nyckoles Harbor (No. 15), LB Anthony Hill (No. 16), RB Justice Haynes (No. 18), LB Malik Bryant (No. 20), CB AJ Harris (No. 22), DE Matayo Uiagalelei (No. 23) and S Caleb Downs (No. 24).

